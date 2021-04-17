West Virginia Radx-Up Project is offering free Covid testing Tuesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is located from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 102 Eisenhower Dr. Beckley; from 2:15 p.m. - 4 p.m., 216 S. Vance Drive, Beckley
Free Covid testing Tuesday
