The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia University and WVCTSI are coming together to offer free Covid testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Pre-registration is recommended but not required at wv.getmycovidresult.com.
Free Covid testing planned
