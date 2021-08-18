The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in vaccine and testing clinic in Beckley.
A free testing and vaccination clinic will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St. Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. One-dose Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up will be available. All children under age 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAACSurge for updates.