Charleston — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing and vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 20th in Athens, W.V.
The clinic will take place on the campus of Concord University. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.