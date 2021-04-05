Free Covid-19 testing has have been scheduled for eight counties – including Raleigh, Fayette and Boone counties – by the Department of Heath and Human Resources in response to increases in Covid-19 cases.
“As these counties are experiencing increases in Covid-19 cases right now, we encourage all residents to take advantage of these free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Testing is vital if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Pop-up events will be held April 5-10 in Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Putnam and Raleigh counties.
l l l
Boone County
April 6-8, 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/
April 9, 12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boone County Health Department
In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Boone County:
Hygeia, 37456 Coal River Road, Whitesville; Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hygeia, 35767 Pond Fork Road, Wharton; Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Southern West Virginia Health Systems, 471 Main Street, Madison; Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Walgreens, 69 Lewis Street, Whitesville; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For an appointment, visithttps://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.
Fayette County
April 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope.
April 8, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center.
April 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers.
In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Fayette County:
Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville; Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.– 11 a.m. For an appointment, call 304-574-1617.
Walgreens, 1201 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p..m. For an appointment, visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.
Raleigh County
April 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley.
April 6, 2:15 p.m. – 4 p.m., FMRS Health Systems.
April 6, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/.
April 7-8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department. Pre-register at https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/.
In addition, pharmacy sites offer recurring testing every week in Raleigh County:
Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, 306 Stanaford Road, Beckley; Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Beckley Health Right, 111 Randolph Street, Beckley; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Walgreens, 886 Ritter Drive, Beaver; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.. To schedule an appointment, visithttps://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.
Free Covid-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals.