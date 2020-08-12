ATHENS — Long lines of students and employees lined up Wednesday while staying 6 feet apart as they waited for free COVID-19 testing which will let them back into Concord University’s classrooms and dormitories.
Concord University is opening up for classes Aug. 17, but students and employees must first have a negative COVID-19 test. Testing continues Friday and on Aug. 17. Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center. In Beckley, Concord students going to the Erma Byrd Center will be tested there Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m.
“Gov. Jim Justice has asked all colleges and universities in the state to test all of our on-campus students and employees, so today is our first day of testing here at Concord,” said Dr. Sarah Beasley, vice president of student affairs. “Today we have about 300 employees coming through and we have two more days of student testing, so in total we’ll be testing close to 1,900 people over the next few days.
“Before they can come to class, they have to be tested,” she said. “If they don’t get tested, we will send them some reminders and encouragement, but they are not allowed to come to class or remain in the residence halls unless they’ve been tested.”
Results are expected back from QLabs between three to seven days, Beasley said. Testing will be available for students at the university’s health center.
“At our student health center we have a rapid test COVID machine that we plan to use throughout this semester. They (results) are in as little as 15 to 20 minutes,” she said.
Students can set up individual appointments at the student health center if they were unable to be tested during one of the three days scheduled for it.
Besides attending class in person, online options will be available for students, too.
“We’ve been really proactive with our planning. Classes are either online or they’re hybrid so they can go online or in person,” Beasley stated. “The classrooms have been socially distanced so every chair in class is 6 feet apart from any other chair that’s in a room. Even within the classrooms it wouldn’t be considered close contact due to the limited numbers and the social distancing.”
Other precautions have been prepared for the campus cafeteria and other spaces. Masks will be an important part of those precautions.
“We are requiring masks on all students and employees on campus unless they’re outside and can socially distance,” Beasley said. “Even in the classrooms with the socially distanced chairs and things, masks will be required.”
The university is considering doing some surveillance testing during the semester to see if the virus is on campus, Beasley said.
