Baileysville Elementary and Middle School was closed Monday at noon after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The school is the fourth in Wyoming County to be closed since Sept. 10.
Students switched to remote learning immediately.
All sports and extra curricular activities also stop until the school is cleared by the county Health Department to re-open.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 locally.”
“We will work closely with the Health Department regarding protocols and contact tracing and to notify everyone regarding a re-entry date, ASAP,” the statement said.
Following best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school re-opens.
•
Westside High was closed Sept. 23 after a staff member there tested positive. The school is scheduled to re-open Oct. 8.
Over the weekend, the Health Department issued a statement noting that anyone in Westside High on Monday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 22, for 15 minutes or longer should self-isolate, or quarantine, for 14 days – from Sept. 23 through Oct. 6.
Even those who have tested negative for the virus, but were in the building during the designated time period, need to self-isolate, according to the statement.
Household members who have not been around someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine unless they become symptomatic or test positive, according to the statement.
Covid-19 symptoms include cough, runny nose, scratchy throat, diarrhea, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and/or loss of taste or smell.
Southern West Virginia Clinic, located in Beckley behind ARH Hospital, provides testing Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; testing is free to those without insurance.
For more information or if symptoms develop, phone the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.
•
Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School was closed Sept. 22 after a staff member tested positive. The school was ordered closed for 14 days.
Additionally, a staff member at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center tested positive and the school was closed Sept. 10, then re-opened Sept. 24. The Career Center staff member was never in contact with students, officials said.
•
Despite the continuing increase in positive cases in Wyoming County, the school system was designated yellow in the Sept. 26 color-coded metric map.
Yellow indicates an “increased community transmission” rate of 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. Based on the yellow color code, masks are required for grades 3 to 5 on buses and in group settings (outside core groups) where social distancing is limited, among other safety measures.
Also, the yellow designation requires masks for grades 6 and above at all times.
Athletic and extra-curricular activities allow immediate household family members and grandparents at schools that are open in a county with a yellow designation. Cheerleaders and bands may participate at home games.