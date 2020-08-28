LINDSIDE — Health officials in Monroe County are reporting a fourth Covid-19-related death.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s fourth death related to COVID-19, a 71-year-old male resident from Springfield Center,” the Monroe County Health Department said in a statement posted online Friday at 6 p.m. “Our sincerest condolences to his family.”
The Springfield Center, a long-term care facility in Lindside, is dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.
According to the health department, there are now 113 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Monroe County, along with eight hospitalizations and four deaths. The health department report said 78 of the 113 cases in the county are considered active with another 36 individuals having recovered from the virus.
At the Springfield Center, the health department said there are a total of 69 cases, including 66 that are considered active. This includes 43 residents of the nursing home who have contracted Covid-19 and 26 employees. All four deaths in Monroe County to date are from the Springfield Center.