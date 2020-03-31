The Greenbrier County Health Department reports four confirmed cases of COVID-19, contradicting the state’s figures, which still showed Greenbrier with three as of Tuesday afternoon.
The fourth case was confirmed by the Health Department Monday morning.
Three of the four cases are travel-related, while the fourth case “had exposure to known travelers,” according to the department’s statement. That fourth case is not related to any of the county’s other confirmed cases.
All four people are following CDC and Health Department recommendations regarding self-quarantine/isolation and reportedly are recovering.
In addition to sharing the latest information on confirmed infection by the coronavirus, the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force advised in a Monday report, “Test results are taking time; don’t be surprised to see a bit of a lag in results. A small shipment of PPE (personal protective equipment) was delivered over the weekend and will be distributed this week.”
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine submitted another PPE order Saturday for local distribution, the Task Force reported. That order “hopefully will arrive within 10 days,” the report indicated.
PPE includes such essentials as surgical gowns, masks, gloves and goggles.
The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee continues to assist with the Greenbrier County Schools’ feeding program. For the current week, 10,375 meals were produced for dispersal, according to the Task Force report.
The Task Force meets every two days via conference call.
