CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been four Covid-related deaths in the past week, pushing the state overall total to 8,167 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Cabell County, a 94-year-old male from Brooke County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 61-year-old male from Monongalia County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
