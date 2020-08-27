Four Covid-19 related deaths were reported in southern West Virginia on Wednesday, one each in Mercer and Logan counties and two in Monroe County.
The DHHR daily report confirmed the passing of a 61-year-old woman from troubled Logan County and a 72-year-old woman from Mercer County.
In Monroe County, the health department reported the deaths of two men, one 89 years old, the other 90. Both were residents of Springfield Center nursing home in Lineside. There have been three Covid-related deaths in the county. A 77-year-old man became the county’s first fatality as a result of Covid-19, county health officials confirmed Monday.
The Mercer death was that county’s 22nd, and according to the DHHR online database it came from the Princeton Health Care Center, a nursing home where 88 people – 50 residents and 38 staff – have tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
The Monroe County deaths were announced on on its health department’s Facebook page.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s second and third death related to COVID-19,” the post read.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the health department was listing six more confirmed cases in the county, bringing its total to 99 – 58 at Springfield Center – since tracking began in March. The county says it has 83 active cases, 55 at the nursing home.
Another nursing home, Trinity Health Care in Logan County, has counted 87 residents and 55 staff members who have tested positive at the 122-bed facility. It has five deaths, according to the DHHR.
Countywide, Logan reported eight more confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, pushing its total to 454.
In addition to the deaths reported Wednesday in Mercer and Logan counties, the DHHR also rconfirmed the death of an 87-year old female from Ohio County.
Statewide, DHHR confirmed deaths from Covid-19 related causes now stand at 166 – 13 more than a week ago and 103 more from July 26, one month ago.
COVID-19 cases in Mercer County continue to rise. The DHHR reported seven new virus cases Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s cumulative total to date to 283.
Raleigh County’s total rose by three to 331. Fayette and McDowell counties saw spikes of seven and six cases, respectively. Greenbrier County was up by one case to 99. Nicholas added three to its total while Wyoming County added four. Summers County stayed flat with 18 cases.
Across the state, the DHHR reported 145 new cases of the disease on Wednesday out of 4,934 lab results for a daily positive test rate of 2.35 percent.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297), Wyoming (55).
The Register-Herald