charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 7, 2023, four Covid-related deaths have been reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,144 deaths in the state since March of 2020.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, an 80-year-old male from Grant County, and a 64-year-old female from Raleigh County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination.
Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccinations.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
