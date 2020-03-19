Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.