As the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to form a dark cloud over the U.S., and more federal and state government officials put in place mandates to avoid the spread, volunteers from all over the region continue their work in making sure the Mountain State's most vulnerable children are getting fed while schools are closed.
While group gatherings of more than 10 people have been discouraged, school systems that originally planned to use service personnel to aid in their food distribution, are now having to alter their plans.
Teachers have been instructed by their county boards to work from home if possible, and while school is currently closed until Friday, March 27 for the time being, there's no telling as of 3 p.m. Thursday if that date will be extended.
The Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC), formed after the great floods in 2016, is taking over food distribution for the ocunty.
Kayla McCoy, the director of GGLTRC, said the committee is working closely with Greenbrier County Schools (GCS), and after this week, the school district will donate any additional food and milk items to GGLTRC as they move forward.
McCoy said the State Fair of West Virginia has offered up its kitchen as a centralized area for volunteers to put together grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches. She added they are working with GCS to develop a map of all areas that need food delivery for students, and will begin distributing meals Monday.
Although volunteers will be working together on the meals, McCoy assures all volunteers will be screened before entering the building to avoid any accidental spread of the virus.
"They have to pass a screening test to be involved. They'll be looked over to see if they're showing any symptoms, and they will also be required to have their temperatures taken," McCoy told The Register-Herald. "We aren't taking this lightly, and are following all orders and advice from the CDC, our state and local health department officials, and taking everyone's involvement very seriously, and want to do all of this in a safe manner.
McCoy said Greenbrier County, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, was the only county to also request additional resources and help from the National Guard, which will also be aiding in the distribution. She added the National Guard is to offer any supplements needed, and any county can put in a request for that aid.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin has been aiding in food distribution for students throughout his district since the school closure was first announced, and added they are accepting volunteers as they transition into working with the GGLTRC on this initiative.
"Everyone who volunteers is background checked, and volunteers are only accepted in the age range of 18 to 60," Baldwin said. "I know we are cutting a lot of people out of that, because there are a lot of older folks wanting to help, but we really want to stay away from our most vulnerable population and practice social distancing through all of this."
Baldwin added if there is anyone wanting to volunteer they can email volunteer@ggltrc.org for further information on how they can help.
Superintendent of Monroe County Schools Joetta Basile told The Register-Herald that beginning Monday, the school system will continue bus routes throughout the county to deliver food, but will be delivering five days worth of breakfast and lunch meals, instead of making the daily stops. If the school closure is extended past next Friday, they will reevaluate plans further.
Moves are being made in Fayette County as well as food distribution has changed. Tega Toney, a Fayette County teacher who is also the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in Fayette County, told The Register-Herald AFT-Fayette is spearheading the initiative from here on out, and while teachers and service personnel have been instructed to work from home, many are volunteering to make sure students get fed.
"We have bus drivers volunteering, teachers volunteering, and cooks volunteering — all people that don't have to volunteer, but are taking the time to do so," Toney said. "Bus drivers volunteering will continue to drive bus routes to distribute meals to students, and we are currently accepting other volunteers to help out with these runs as well."
Toney noted officials are running two food preparation centers — one at Midland Trail High School and another at Oak Hill Middle School — and food will be taken from both sites and distributed to students all across the county on the designated bus routes.
Fayette County is also accepting volunteers for its initiative, and a sign-up sheet can be found at on the "AFT-Fayette" Facebook page.
While Raleigh County Schools has been distributing food to students at every school throughout the county during the closure, they are now implementing bus route drop offs to reach students whose parents may not be able to make it to the school.
Del. Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, will be delivering food Friday via a bus route to Clear Fork. He said closing schools, businesses and other place is something the U.S. has never had to deal with to avoid contact with people, so he's doing his best to take it day-by-day, while still supporting the children.
"Truthfully, It’s sad that most of our students get their meals from school but it’s a reality. So when schools were closed, I was really concerned about how students would be fed. Hearing from the governor and the state superintendent that we would still find a way to feed students was a big relief," Toney said. "Each county is different and giving the local superintendent’s flexibility to design a plan for their county was crucial.
"Not only as a Delegate but as a Raleigh County school bus operator who will start delivering meals, I see this as a great need for our students and a privilege to be able to assist in delivering food. Being able to deliver food at certain locations give students who live further out and don’t have means of transportation a better way to be able to participate in the program."
