The Raleigh County Emergency Food and Shelter Board is still accepting applications from new agencies wishing assistance in funding their emergency food and shelter programs.
Last year, six agencies serving the needs of Raleigh County received funding. Any requests must be received by Tuesday, May 19.
Applications are to be sent to Jack Tanner, executive director, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801. The board of directors for Raleigh County will determine the distribution of money.
– The Register-Herald