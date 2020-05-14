The West Virginia Air National Guard honored front line COVID-19 health care and first responders with a flyover of hospitals on Wednesday as part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.
WVANG airmen and women flew a C-17 out of the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and a C-130 out of the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, flying over nearly 40 hospitals across the state.
The flyovers were a part of a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts and served as vital training for both 167th AW and 130th AW pilots and aeromedical evacuation crews. These flights were conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.
The Register-Herald