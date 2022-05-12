Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Thursday in accordance with a presidential proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, May 16, in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to Covid-19.
Flags at half-staff for those who have died
