Five Raleigh schools closed due to Covid

Five schools in Raleigh County will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of Covid outbreaks and the number of students in quarantine, Raleigh School Superintendent David Price announced Thursday.
In a recorded message sent to parents after 5 p.m., Price said that Liberty High School, Independence High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School will all be closed due to a "high number of Covid-19 cases and quarantines."
"Fortunately, we've not had to shut the entire county down," Price noted on Thursday. "We're doing it school by school, class by class, team by team."
Since school opened on Aug. 17, said Price, 1,509 students have been placed at one time or another in quarantine because of being exposed to an active case of Covid. As of Wednesday, 137 students had tested positive since returning to school, with an additional student testing positive when athletic practices started on Aug. 11. Twenty-one school employees have tested positive, he added.
Raleigh County Health Department officials were still conducting contact tracing on Thursday evening, Price reported.
Students in quarantine have not been in quarantine for the entire 13 days of school. The number reflects students quarantined in total between Aug. 17 and Wednesday, he emphasized.
Price had said on Monday that Raleigh Schools had reported Covid outbreaks at Ridgeview Elementary School and Beckley-Stratton, Shady Spring and Independence middle schools to Raleigh Health Department, but the outbreaks had not been reported to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources or West Virginia Department of Education websites on Monday. On Monday, 936 students had been quarantined since Aug. 17, with 93 students testing positive for Covid.
By Thursday, the state Board of Education website had reported the four school outbreaks and the five school closures. Price said that while students are out of the buildings, teachers will report to their classrooms to work. School custodians will be deep cleaning the buildings.
"We just had to wait until we got to a certain point, and we got to that," said Price. "We looked at the number of quarantines and the number of positive cases from those schools and those that have reached a threshold of where we determined that we need to close for several days, to try to see if we could mitigate some of this.
"It will take the help of the community, as well," he added. "Even though we have closed school, we'll still need the community to take precautionary measures as well, to help us mitigate it.
"We definitely want to see people get vaccinated, obviously, but to take precautionary steps in the community by staying out of large groups, social distancing, good hand hygiene.
"It can't happen just at school," he added. "It's got to happen all the time.
"That's how we can get through this."
Extracurricular activities at all closed schools are canceled, he said.
Individual schools will develop plans for teaching students during the closure. Those students who do not have access to Wi-Fi will receive packets to take home and complete, he added.
Multiple schools around the state have closed because of Covid, the West Virginia Board of Education website shows.
In Fayette County, Gauley Bridge Elementary is closed from Friday, Sept. 3, until Sept. 9. Students at Meadow Bridge High School return to school on Friday, after a closure since Monday.
In Summers County, Talcott Elementary is closed, starting Friday, Sept. 3, until Sept. 10.
Students from Monroe County's James Monroe High School, Mountain View School, Peterstown Elementary, Peterstown Middle, Monroe Technical Center and Green Bank Elementary/Middle School in Pocahontas County return to school today, Friday, having closed schools on Monday.
WVBOE President Miller Hall said earlier this month that interruptions to education due to Covid-19 have led to lower student achievement, as reflected on standardized tests which students completed in the spring. Student scores were lower in all subjects when compared to the last year's scores, and Hall had said that the 2021-2022 academic year is pivotal for education in the state.
Price said Thursday that Raleigh school officials have concerns about the impact of closures on students' education.
"It only stands to reason, kids stand a chance of better success the more they're in school," he said. "Obviously, that's a concern of ours."
He reported that the school district received federal funding from the state Department of Education because of Covid and has hired additional interventionist social workers and school psychologists, in addition to offering after-school programs and summer programs.
"We'll continue to do that next year obviously to give kids opportunities, but it still doesn't replace being in school during the school year," he said. "That's where we need to be, and we know that.
"We've had to do everything and anything we can to mitigate this. Nobody likes this," Price added. "It's frustrating for parents. It's frustrating for us, having to do this.
"This decision affects every one of us. It's tough on all of us, and we've all sacrificed something through the whole thing."