charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that there had been five Covid-related deaths in the past week, pushing the state’s total to 8,188.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old male from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Jackson County, a 71-year-old male from Mineral County, a 67-year-old male from Brooke County, and an 84-year-old female from Harrison County.
An updated Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 5 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 4 years of age have more specific recommendations. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may need additional shots for updated protection.
Visit the WV Covid-19 vaccination due date calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
