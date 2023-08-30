CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of Wednesday, five Covid-related deaths have been reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,180 deaths attributed to the disease.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old female from Logan County, a 79-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old male from Grant County, a 75-year-old female from Jackson County, and a 91-year-old female from Putnam County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
Visit the WV Covid-19 vaccination due date calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
