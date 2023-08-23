charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five more Covid-related deaths in the past week as of Wednesday, pushing the overall total since March of 2020 to 8,175.
In a Wednesday press release, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old male from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Jackson County, a 75-year-old male from Ohio County, a 92-year-old female from Hampshire County and a 61-year-old male from Mercer County.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) Covid-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older.
Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron Covid-19 shot for updated protection.
To learn more about Covid-19 or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov or vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.