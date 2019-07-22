Two new programs will debut in Alderson on Tuesday, July 23, at the Alderson Community Market.
“Walk the Bridges” and “Count Your Steps” are designed to increase physical fitness among teens and adults by encouraging them to get out and walk, either alone or in groups, according to a press release.
“Walk the Bridges” refers to walking a circuit across Alderson’s pedestrian bridge, up Railroad Avenue, in the walking lane across the vehicle bridge and down Riverview Avenue back to the pedestrian bridge. Each participant will be given a log at the market to record the number of bridge circuits they walk each day; all are encouraged to take their log to the market each week to record and chart their progress.
In the companion program, “Count Your Steps,” participants will be provided pedometers and a step log by Elizabeth Reynolds of the Greenbrier County WVU Extension Service. Participants are expected to track their steps for at least two weeks before turning in their log at the market.
Both programs are made possible by the Alderson Community Food Hub and the Greenbrier Health Alliance.
The Alderson Community Market is open Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Alderson Visitors Center.
For additional information, contact Fawn Valentine at fawnvalentine@frontier.com.
