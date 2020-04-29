First responders saluted in Fayette

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneA Fayette County Coronavirus First Responder Salute was held Monday, near the Fayette County Courthouse in Fayetteville. The aim was to “let first responders know that we appreciate them and that they are doing a phenomenal job keeping Fayette County safe,” said organizer Holly Clark. “The impetus to do this ... was when I read the press release from the Fayette County Health Department on Friday about having gone into all the nursing homes and testing, I guess, over 1,100 folks, and that, as of Friday, as of my understanding, there were zero positive cases (in the nursing homes). I knew that was a huge undertaking for them (the health department and COVID-19 Testing Taskforce) to do, and I wanted to do something to celebrate that. And, at the same time, I know that our EMS folks, our police forces, all of our first responders, all the front-line folks during this pandemic, also need to be acknowledged, because they’re the ones that are most stressed at this time, and we appreciate them.” Among those who took part Monday were Lacy Burdette and Brian Washington, both of whom work at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. Burdette, in the driver’s seat, and Washington generated some noise by banging pots as the salute occurred. They were joined by her dog, Revel.