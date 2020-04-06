FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19, according to a department press release on Tuesday.
The Health Department is investigating and will notify close contacts who are household members, employers and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness, the release stated. All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
"We are blessed to have a community that has taken social distancing and non-pharmacological methods seriously, allowing for a delay in disease prevalence," Dr. Anita Stewart, county health officer, said in the release. "We must remember to keep this under control, we need to continue to do the right thing to keep each other safe."
If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Health Department at 304-574-1617.
No additional information will be released regarding the individual, the FCHS said, including the city of residence.