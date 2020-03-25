CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 13 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 52. New cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.
The state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Berkeley County, one from Hancock County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, four from Jackson County, five from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, one from Marion County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, 18 from Monongalia County, two from Ohio County, two from Preston County, two from Putnam County, one from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, and one from Wood County.
As of March 25, 2020, at 8:30 p.m., 1,083 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 52 positive, 1,031 negative and 19 tests pending (at state lab).
This is a developing story.