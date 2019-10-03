Final First Saturday devotions, daily mass to be held at historic church

The final first Saturday devotions and daily Mass for 2019 will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate on Catholic Church Road near Williamsburg in Greenbrier County.
Devotions will begin at 10:30 a.m. and daily Mass will be at 11 a.m. at the church which is the oldest Catholic church building in Greenbrier County.
Built in 1902, the church was the third church building to serve the primarily Irish and German Catholics of the Williamsburg area.
Prior to the construction of the first church building there in 1879, the area Catholics would gather at Corkrean’s Store in Williamsburg and walk the 18 miles into Lewisburg for early Sunday Mass at Immaculate Conception Church there.
The Cemetery at the Williamsburg Church still maintains the Immaculate Conception name.
Never an independent parish, the Williamsburg church was a mission chapel for St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte and later Sacred Heart Church in Rainelle. The church and the grounds are maintained by neighbors and friends of the church.
On Saturday, a covered dish dinner will be held on the grounds after the daily Mass.