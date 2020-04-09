Fifth COVID-19 death in West Virginia reported

During Gov. Jim Justice's COVID-19 press conference Thursday, he announced the fifth death due to the virus, which was an 89 year-old woman staying in Sundale Nursing Home in Monongalia County.
"It's now five too many," Justice said. "I want to urge everyone to keep this lady and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Again, I just hate it."
Justice said that West Virginia is trending below earlier and more dire projections in regards to the virus, he still urges everyone to maintain social distancing as best they can, which is why he also executed another executive order Thursday to take additional steps to enforce social distancing at public and private golf courses.
"We're going to compel individuals to ride one person to a cart unless they reside together," Justice explained. "We want to keep the social distancing going on there, and we're really trying to keep our outdoor spaces open.
"I'm not trying to hassle you," the governor said. "I'm just trying to keep us safe, to keep you safe, and to avoid another death."
Also during Thursday's press conference, Justice commended a government effort between the state's National Guard, Homeland Security, State Police and FEMA in their efforts to make St. Francis Hospital in Charleston a surge hospital in case there is a large, simultaneous number of in COVID-19 cases in the area.
"All these agencies are working together, and I'm really proud of them," Justice said. "They'll offer up 95 beds for overflow of COVDI-19 if we need it. Hopefully we don't need it, but we're just trying to be prepared if we do."
Justice also warned of COVID-19 scams taking place targeting taxpayers. He said he's urging everyone to be cautious, and to remember the following:
• The IRS will not ask you to pay fee in order to receive your economic impact payment.
• Never give your personal/bank information to someone via email, phone call, or social media.
• If you get a suspicious check, do not cash it.
• You won't get your economic impact check faster by "hiring" someone to help.
Because of scheduling conflicts, Justice announced his daily press conference on Friday will be later in the day at 4 p.m.
