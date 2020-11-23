Someone put a face mask and head covering on the John O'Hara statue in downtown Pottsville, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The best-selling novelist was born in Pottsville in 1905. According to an update from Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, face coverings are required outdoors when around others who are not part of a person's household and are not physically distancing.