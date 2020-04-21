FAYETTEVILLE — Faculty and staff members of Fayetteville Elementary School miss seeing their students face-to-face so much that they’ve decided to do something about it.
On Friday, April 24, they’re all going to pile into vehicles and parade by the homes of every student.
“We just really want to see our kids,” Heather Pack, the community and schools site coordinator at FES, said on Monday. “We just miss them so much.
“You know we don’t get into teaching for the money. What really makes our day is seeing their faces,” she said. “It’s been so hard.”
All faculty and staff members have been invited to take part in the parade, which will begin at the school at noon and travel through Fayetteville and also into the Gatewood and Cunard areas.
“I drove the route yesterday and it’s going to take at least an hour and 45 minutes,” Pack said, “depending on traffic.”
She’s also talked with the Fayetteville Police Department about aiding with traffic control and “they’re really excited, too.
“People are all just so excited.”
— Cheryl Keenan