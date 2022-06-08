The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is set to receive $3.7 million through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reimburse diagnostic Covid-19 tests and related laboratory work from temporary pop-up sites between July 2020 and January 2022.
FEMA sending DHHR $3.7 million for Covid testing
