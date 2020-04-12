Feeding the soul in chaotic times

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and wind this evening with thunderstorms likely by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.