Charleston, W.Va. – The federal government is appropriating $5.9 million for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Take Me Home Transition Program, which helps seniors in long-term care facilities transition back to their own home or apartment.
In addition, another $2.4 million in federal funds will help newborns across West Virginia who are suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a withdrawal condition often caused by the use of opioids and other substances in pregnant women.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the funding in a press release on Tuesday.
The individual awards are:
• $5,860,706 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Take Me Home Transition Program
• $500,000 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $500,000 – Community Care of West Virginia, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $500,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $499,498 – WV Perinatal Partnership, Inc.: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
• $404,805 – Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome: Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.