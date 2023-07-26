WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $1 million to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Clinic, Inc. in Lewisburg, W.Va., to support the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP)-Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Access Program.
The program aims to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), in rural communities. The purpose of this program is to improve health care in rural areas by establishing new MAT access points and increasing the capacity for sustainable MAT service provision in rural areas.
