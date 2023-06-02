Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $22 million to West Virginia to strengthen health care services.
The funding will be used to prevent and control the spread of cancer and infectious diseases, strengthen black lung clinic programs, expand access to pediatric mental health and substance use disorder health services as well as bolster school-based medical programs.
The funding announced Thursday was made possible in part by the American Rescue Plan.
Individual awards were:
$13,180,117 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) for prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases
$2,192,531 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: black lung/coal miners clinic
$2,015,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: cancer prevention and control
$1,384,120 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: grants to states for loan repayment
$1,335,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: pediatric mental health care access
$732,261 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: substance abuse and mental health services
$478,968 – Marshall University: graduate psychology education
$390,000 – West Virginia University: school-based interventions to promote equity and improve health
$300,000 – Hope House Ministries: substance abuse and mental health services
