Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has appropriated $3.4 million to health care services across West Virginia.
The funding will specifically be used to expand clinical trials through West Virginia University, advance medical research into certain infections through Bluefield State University and support a Morgan County initiative aimed at preventing underage drinking.
The individual awards are:
$2,858,964 to West Virginia University: pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research.The funding will support expanding clinical trials through increased outreach, marketing and workforce development.
$444,000 to Bluefield State University: allergy, immunology and transplantation research. The funding will support examining the relationship between cold-induced stress and certain infections.
$60,000 to Morgan County Partnership: substance abuse and mental health services projects. The funding will support a local initiative to prevent underage drinking.
The funding was announced Tuesday by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
