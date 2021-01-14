FCS to remain blended until vaccine cycle is completed

All schools in Fayette County will remain in the blended learning model until both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to all school employees who have asked to be vaccinated.
The Fayette County Board of Education voted 5-0 in a special meeting Thursday to adopt that approach for the coming weeks.
According to Superintendent Gary Hough, the anticipated end of blended learning and the school system's return to full in-person learning will be based on the availability and delivery of vaccines.
A group of FCS employees 50-and-over received their first vaccine dose on Friday, Jan. 8. Another 255 will get their initial shot on Friday, Jan. 15.
All told, Hough estimates that about 900 vaccines will be needed for Fayette employees.
Hough said a return to full, in-person learning is expected to occur between Feb. 22 and March 1. Those dates will be reviewed and adjusted at upcoming board meetings until the vaccination cycle is completed.
Notes:
• For the week of Jan. 19-22 (Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day), students with the last names beginning in A-L will attend Tuesday and Wednesday, and students with the last names M-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.
Below is the blended learning plan for Fayette schools after next week:
• Students with the last names beginning in A-L will attend school Monday and Tuesday of each week. These students will learn remotely Wednesday through Friday each week until further notice.
• Students with the last names M-Z will attend on Wednesday and Thursday of each week. Until further notice, they will learn remotely Monday, Tuesday and Friday each week.
• All students will engage in remote or virtual learning on Fridays until the vaccination process ends. Teachers will provide additional assistance on these days to parents and students.
• According to Hough, all schools will be released 45 minutes early for the remainder of the year. That will occur during both remote and full, in-person learning to allow teachers to work with virtual students, and to provide additional social distancing at the elementary level.
• In the virtual learning program, high school and middle school students who were virtual students in the first semester and want to remain virtual for the second semester will use the same learning program in which they were previously enrolled.
Individual high schools and middle schools will enroll new virtual students at the school level. The schools will be able to increase teacher interaction with the added time afforded by the 45-minute early dismissal.
Elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be moved to the Edgenuity program, but will be assigned a teacher at the child's home school to assist parents or guardians and their children daily. Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to reach out to a teacher or administrator at the child's school.
During Thursday's meeting, the Fayette BOE approved a $661,000 contract with Edgenuity Inc. for second-semester virtual school. The company will be expected to provide a curriculum that meets the needs of individual students in grades K-5.
• High schools will move to remote learning the day after the county turns red on the DHHR county alert system map.
If the county is not red on the DHHR daily map on Saturday, in-person instruction will resume on the following Monday. If the county is still in red status on Saturday or Sunday, remote learning will continue for another week unless Hough, in consultation with the county health department, directs in-person instruction to resume sometime during that week.
Even when a county is red on the map, teachers and staff will continue essential student support services, including meals, student engagement, all special education services and support to at-risk students.
• The local board will conduct a regional LSIC meeting for Gauley Bridge Elementary and Valley PK-8 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Valley PK-8 in Smithers.
• • •
The West Virginia Board of Education recently adopted updated parameters for in-person instruction in the state's public schools. The WVBE's Jan. 13 action came on the heels of an executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice that permitted schools to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
The WVBE's action Wednesday was based on updated Covid-19 health data and the disease's transmission rate in schools, according to a press release. State health officials and many leading national health organizations support the return to in-person learning because transmission rates within schools do not reflect heightened rates in the community, the release noted.
For grades pre-K-8, the action outlines expectations that schools offer a full in-person learning option four or five days each week. However, counties may begin with blended learning models which provide at least two days of in-person instruction weekly. Virtual learning options remain open to families, and each county is required to offer those programs for families that choose that option.
Schools are expected to offer an in-person option to students in grades 9-12 as long as their county is not red on the DHHR county alert system map. In-person instruction may also include blended learning models, state officials said.
Counties are expected to continue to work with their local health departments to move specific classrooms or schools to temporary remote learning if specific health needs related to a classroom or school are identified irrespective of the county's color on the county alert system map.
"As a state Board of Education, we have to do everything in our power to bring our children back to school in person," WVBE President Miller Hall said in the Wednesday press release. "I believe what our health experts are telling us, and I know our schools are the safest place for many of our children who are a part of vulnerable populations."
"Too many of our children are falling further behind with each day they are not in school," said WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell. "We know more about the disease now than we did a year ago, and we are able to make these types of decisions with the best interest of our children in mind. Nothing can replace the role a teacher plays in a child's life, and in-person instruction is essential to this."
Each Monday, State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch will provide the WVBE with an update of each county's in-person instruction status, according to the press release.
To view the WVBE motion, visit https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/In-Person-Instruction-WVBEMotion.pdf.
