FCHD issues advisory about Oak Leaf Festival

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneOak Leaf Festival director Saundie Smith, right, introduces Danley Band prior to a concert at Saturday’s festival in Oak Hill. The Fayette County Health Department revealed Sunday that several workers and volunteers for the Oak Leaf Festival tested positive for Covid-19. Smith said Monday she was one of those associated with the festival who tested positive for Covid-19 this past weekend, although she’s unsure if her exposure occurred during the event.