FBI Pittsburgh is warning social media users to pay close attention to the information they share online.
A number of trending social media topics seem like fun games but can reveal answers to very common password retrieval security questions. Fraudsters can leverage this personal information to reset account passwords and gain access to once-protected data and accounts.
The high school support photo trend encourages users to share their high school photo to support the class of 2020. Many people are including the name of their schools and mascots and their graduation years. All three are answers to common password retrieval security questions.
Other examples include posting a picture of your first car; answering questions about your best friend; providing the name of your first pet; identifying your first concert, favorite restaurant, or favorite teacher; and tagging your mother, which may reveal her maiden name.
The FBI encourages you to be vigilant and carefully consider the possible negative impact of sharing too much personal information online. Check your security settings to ensure they are set to the appropriate levels and enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication when available. Authentication is a process that requires you to prove who you are in more than one way while accessing an account.