Fayetteville PK-8 School employees did a drive-by parade Friday for its students, showing them how much they miss seeing them face to face.
Students haven’t been in the actual classroom since March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and according to Heather Pack, the community and schools site coordinator at the school, the school and all its teachers were really missing their students and wanted to show them their appreciation, even if they aren’t currently in school.
All teachers, faculty and staff dressed their vehicles up, made signs, and paraded through the Fayetteville, Gatewood and Cunard areas waving and speaking to their students from the road. Pack said it was a really emotional event.
“We miss them, and we love them so much, and we really miss their families too,” Pack said. “It was really unexpected how emotional we all got. I knew I was going to miss the kids, but when you see them holding sweet little signs telling them how much they missed us, it truly was wonderful.”
Although it was a rainy, chilly day, it didn’t dampen teachers’ spirits. Many stuck their heads out of sunroofs, holding umbrellas over their heads, waving to the children as they drove by. Balloons were attached to many of the vehicles, waving in the wind.
Some teachers sat in the back of pickup trucks decorated with Dr. Seuss characters, and Pack sported a poster that said “Just keep swimming,” in honor of some of the students’ favorite character — Dori from the movie “Finding Nemo.”
“I remember seeing a video of another school doing this in another state, and when I saw it. I knew we just had to do it,” Pack said. “It was so nice to be able to hit all the spots on the school’s normal bus route and see all those kids. We all loved every second of it.”
The school posted the route they would take for the parade, in hopes that students who were at a stop they wouldn’t be able to hit would be able to come out and join them. The school’s principal, Melissa Harrah, said their drive-by parade lasted roughly two and a half hours.
“I just think everyone needed a little bit of joy; that’s really the best word I can think of to describe it. Just joy,” Harrah said. “That’s truly what all of us experienced. We got to be together while not technically being together.
“Today, this is really what everyone needed. We needed this, our students needed this, their families needed this, all of us did. It was really a joyful experience.”
