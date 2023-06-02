Hinton, W.Va. – Joey Preast was recently named chief executive officer of Summers County ARH Hospital, a position he had held on an interim basis since February, and Angela Rivera was recently named regional chief nursing officer of Beckley ARH Hospital and Summers County ARH Hospital.
Preast will maintain dual roles at both Summers and Beckley ARH hospitals, where he has worked as associate administrator since March 2022.
Prior to joining the staff at Beckley ARH, the Fayetteville, W.Va., native spent nearly a decade in the long-term care setting, living in the Wheeling, Fairmont and Clarksburg areas as he worked his way up the ladder to nursing home administrator.
Though he enjoyed his time in long-term care, Preast said his goal had always been to work in hospital administration in southern West Virginia.
At Beckley ARH, Preast’s responsibilities include oversight of revenue cycles and outcomes management.
By continuing those duties, he said he hopes to strengthen the connection between the two ARH facilities, which are less than an hour apart.
Preast said he enjoyed his time as interim CEO at Summers ARH and is excited for the future.
Preast, who played basketball for Concord University, received his bachelor’s degree from Mountain State University in Beckley and his master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University.
He and his wife Kendra reside in Oak Hill with sons Levi and Milo and daughter Noel.
• • •
Angela Rivera was recently named regional chief nursing officer of Beckley ARH Hospital and Summers County ARH Hospital.
Rivera, who has served as CNO at Beckley ARH since February 2016, was named interim CNO at Summers County ARH in February. In her new role, she will oversee nursing operations at both facilities.
Rivera said her dual role will help the hospitals work together in their mission to serve area residents.
Rivera, who resides in Daniels with her husband and two children, said it was personal experience that drew her first to health care and then to West Virginia.
“My mom was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic when I was small,” she said. “She was sick a lot so I kind of grew up in health care on the patient side. It kind of called to me that I wanted to do something to help both patients and families at the same time.”
Prior to joining the staff at Beckley ARH, Rivera worked for a large hospital system in San Antonio, Texas, where she spent time in med surg and case management before working as an associate nursing officer.
Rivera’s mother lived long enough to see her daughter go through nursing school. It was her father’s death in 2015 that prompted her relocation to Beckley ARH.
“It made me start looking at where I was and what I was doing,” she said of her desire to become a CNO while still having time to build relationships with both staff and patients. “I just really wanted to be somewhere where I knew I could make a difference.”
Though responsible for nursing departments at both facilities, Rivera said she takes care to find moments when she can spend time with patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.