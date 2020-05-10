In spite of nearing Week 3 of Gov. Jim Justice’s West Virginia Strong: The Comeback plan to reopen the state after closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fayetteville City Council voted at Thursday’s meeting to maintain the current operational procedures.
“We decided to wait with all the recent new cases cropping up,” said Matt Diederich, town superintendent, in reference to a spike in confirmed cases in Fayette County. “We’re going to continue to telecommute. We’ve been able to handle business operating by phone, (so) we basically put (the decision) off until our next council meeting, which is June 4. We decided that would be safer.
“What we really don’t want to do is open too soon,” he said. “If we opened now and someone contracted COVID-19, these two months would have been a waste.”
In other business:
l In a bid to aid the town’s businesses, council voted to extend the due date for this quarter’s B&O taxes to Aug. 31.
“The quarter we’re in for B&O taxes, those are normally paid at the end of July, but council voted to extend that until Aug. 31,” Diederich said. “The businesses that are open aren’t doing the business they’re used to, and a lot of the businesses are still closed. There’s a lot that would like to be open, but they’re waiting on getting the PPE and all that stuff they have to have to open to protect their employees and the customers.
“We’re hoping by (Aug. 31), that’ll be through the summer, that they’ll be able to recoup some of that money,” Diederich said.
l Council approved the list of street paving projects suggested for completion this summer. Included on the list are portions of Davis Street, Sarah Street (Part II), Maple Lane, Goddard Avenue, Wiseman Street/Mahan Street, Perdue, Lincoln Street, Lindburg Avenue, Short Street, Janutolo Street, Maple Avenue and Wishing Well Lane.