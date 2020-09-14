Fayette still in orange on Covid map

Covid-19 cases in Fayette County continued a recent unabated rise through the weekend. Along with six other school districts across the state, the county has been prohibited from holding in-person classroom instruction and allowing its athletic teams to compete.
In its Monday morning report, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had 475 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Fayette County, up 25 from Saturday and up 54 in the past week.
On Sept. 1, Fayette County had 360 cases.
Colored orange on the state’s Covid-19 metrics map, the county’s schools have yet to hold in-person classes this semester. Their athletic teams, too, have been idled.
Its seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population, which determines its color assignment on a four-color map, rose to 15.83 on Sunday, down from Saturday’s 16.84, but above Friday’s 14.82. As of now, schools must be below a 10.0 average to open schools and get their athletes back into the game.
During his Monday press briefing on the pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice said he was keeping his eye on Fayette County, especially with an anticipated increase in rafting activity associated with Gauley Season, which kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 18, attracting out-of-state outdoor enthusiasts.
The governor is also thinking about dividing the orange category into two colors, saying its range, from 10.0 to 24.9 – is too broad. He believes schools in the lower levels of that range night be able to open schools safely and get their athletes back in action. He is asking his pandemic panel of medical experts to consider his idea.
● ● ●
Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said Sunday afternoon that more inmate cases at Mount Olive Correctional Complex have been recently registered, small outbreaks are ongoing at three county nursing homes, and at least seven cases have been confirmed at an unidentified church in the county.
As of Monday, 10 Fayette residents had lost their lives to Covid-19 complications. As of Sunday, 13 residents were hospitalized, 204 had recovered, and there were 269 active cases.
"We've had a bunch of community cases," Stewart said. Among those have been several positives which resulted from gatherings. "Only time will tell how many become positive from those events."
Stewart cautions that any potential cases from Labor Day weekend activities have yet to surface in the tally.
There have been no school-related cases, Stewart said.
The upcoming days are a "pivotal time" for the county, she said. "We have a problem. It's going to take everybody doing the right things to stop this."
Stewart suggests businesses voluntarily "tighten up" on mask use. A potential move could be to revert to more takeout and drive-through restaurant business.
Stewart said she also plans to talk with representatives of local rafting companies Monday to explore revisiting safety guidelines in place for customers who are flocking to southern West Virginia to partake in the annual Gauley Season.
Stewart readily admits to frustration.
"I just want the community to know we are just as frustrated as they are," she said. "I want kids to be back in school as much as anyone."
If "we can't do the right things," prospects for in-person school get much dimmer, she said.
For the week ahead, Fayette remains in orange, which means another week of remote learning, extracurricular activities limited in scope, and no games. Justice announced Friday that teams from counties in the orange classification could no longer engage in physical practice or sport-specific drills, a further restriction, but conditioning would be allowed.
Marching band activities must be limited to outdoors only, and instruments are permitted only when students are stationary and distanced in pods.
Fayette County is not alone in orange. Other counties in the same designation, which indicates heightened community transmission, are Boone, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monroe and Putnam.
School staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Essential support services, including special education and meals, will continue.
The lone red county is Monongalia.
As of Monday, other counties – Ohio, Calhoun, Pocahontas and Lincoln – had moved into orange territory as well, though all have until this weekend to improve their rolling average before facing restrictions.
