Fayette solidly in orange on state map

As school children went back to classrooms in Fayette County on Thursday, the county’s Covid-19 cases and seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population continued to rise.
Wyoming County, too, had moved higher on both counts, adding five more Covid cases in the Thursday report and moving to gold status out of yellow on the state’s color-coded map with a rolling average of 10.51 – up from 8.41 on Wednesday and 2.80 one week ago.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine more cases in Fayette County on Thursday, pushing its total to 501, 69 more than a week ago and ahead of all nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia.
The county’s rolling average on Thursday was 20.89, solidly in the orange category (15.0-24.9) and approaching red (25.0), the most restrictive color on the tracking map which dictates what schools can and cannot do.
If the county stays in orange by Saturday, the back-to-school effort will be in jeopardy as will all athletic competitions. Then, in order to keep its classroom doors open and its athletes on the field, the county would have to meet a second, alternative qualifying criterion – recording a positivity rate of five percent or less.
Meanwhile, the Fayette County Health Department was back in business on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the health department announced it would be temporarily closed because several staff members had exhibited symptoms of Covid-19.
On Thursday, the health department announced that all pending tests came back negative.
"After epidemiological evaluation and consult with the WV Bureau for Public Health, it was deemed that these employees were not close contacts and that we could continue services per protocol,” the health department announced on its Facebook page.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The new color-coded map will be posted at 5 p.m. Saturday on the West Virginia Department of Education website.
Elsewhere across the region, Mercer County added eight new cases, testing the upper limits of the yellow classification with a rolling average of 9.24. Greenbrier added three cases and was back into the least restrictive green category on the state map, as was McDowell County, which added four new cases. Among yellow counties, Nicholas added two, Summers added one and Raleigh County stayed flat at 449 cases. Monroe County backed up one to 143 cases and has seen its rolling average fall from 17.68 to 7.53 in the last week.
The DHHR confirmed four more Covid-related deaths on Thursday. They were a 69-year-old man and a 75-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County and an 80-year-old man from Roane County. The state has recorded 294 Covid-related deaths.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).
