Fayette red, to return to remote learning

Fayette County saw red again Saturday night, forcing the county school system to revert to remote learning and putting extracurricular activities on the shelf for at least another week.
On Friday, Fayette, which had been gold, moved into red status on the West Virginia Department of Education's metrics map which dictates school attendance and extracurricular participation. Red indicates at least 25 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 county population on a seven-day rolling average, and it triggered a move back to remote learning for Fayette after having in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday. All sports activities in Fayette County were canceled Friday and Saturday.
With 23.24 cases per 100,000 on Friday, the county dipped back into orange status on the daily county alert system map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' website Saturday morning. However, the WVDE's Saturday evening map, which is guided from information from the DHHR, vetted by a Covid-19 data review panel and utilized to determine county school status for the coming week, had Fayette in the red.
Joining Fayette in red, which indicates substantial community transmission, were Kanawha, Mingo and Putnam counties. Those counties must move to remote learning, and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Staff may report to their schools, as determined by the county. Fayette's staff will report to their buildings.
Orange counties are Boone and Monongolia. Remote learning is required, and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only, and sport-specific practice is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only.
Logan, Ohio and Wyoming counties are listed in the gold classification, in which in-person instruction is permitted with increased mitigations including face coverings for children grades 3 and above at all times. Extracurricular activities are permitted in county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.
Yellow counties, including Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers, will continue with in-person instruction, and extracurricular practices and competitions can be staged. At a minimum, health and safety precautions include face coverings at all times for grades 6 and above.
Green counties include Greenbrier, McDowell, Pocahontas and Webster.
The weekly updates are posted at https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. The county color announced each Saturday at 5 p.m. is in effect until the following Saturday at the same time, with the exception of a county turning red as the week progresses.
The Covid-19 Data Review Panel on Saturday explored information from a public health perspective to determine its accuracy and reliability to ensure it is a true indication of what is occurring among counties across West Virginia. Among the actions the panel took was moving Pocahontas County from gold to green due to the exclusion of linked and contained cases which are now recovered. Cabell and Lincoln also moved upward.
• • •
An emergency meeting Friday of the Fayette County Covid-19 Task Force has led to numerous recommendations to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the county.
As of Saturday morning, Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart reported the county had 557 positive Covid-19 cases (182 of which were still active), five probable cases and 10 deaths, with medical examiner reports pending on other deaths. Recovered cases stood at 356.
Stewart, who is also the Covid-19 Task Force incident command, said Fayette had 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday.
Both daily and cumulative counts by the health department in Fayette County are higher than what has been recorded by the Department of Health and Human Resources – which is not atypical across the state. The lag is a result of DHHR confirming cases.
The following action items were among those developed by the task force to help mitigate spread of the disease in the county:
Enhanced testing
• Weekly barrier-free testing will be staged at locations throughout the community. Testing is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope and Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Midland Trail High School. Call the FCHD at 304-574-1617 with questions.
Fayette County Courthouse
• Recommend closure of the Fayette County Courthouse complex, allowing only essential employees and services for the next two weeks
• No in-person meetings for county purposes
• Decontamination of court chambers and holding areas
• Recommend courts follow State Supreme Court guidance, with recommendations to limit in-person trials
Fayette County businesses
• Work with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to encourage businesses to reduce in-person services where possible over the next two weeks. Examples include banks closing lobbies (drive-through only); take-out/take-away for restaurants; close or limit in-person hair/nail salons and barbershops; increased delivery services; increase adherence to guidance for store occupancy, masking, sanitization, etc.; encourage virtual work where possible; send testing opportunities to businesses; outdoor industry meeting regarding tourism (guidance discussed with industry leaders); plan sanitarian visits to each venue to ensure adherence to guidance; plan to reconvene after the weekend with industry regarding guidance; and encourage sharing of community spread guidance with tourists.
Health care
• Work with local organizations to protect the health care work force
• Encourage telehealth where possible
• N95s for direct patient care with eye protection
• Explore execution and potential launch surge capacity strategies
• Enhance screening of staff with questions of community exposures
• Explore alternative supplies for PPE. Work with health command and "green" counties for PPE exchange
• Send letter to first responders regarding avoiding in-person meetings and recommendations for full respiratory PPE during patient care
"We will continue to work on this document to enhance community mitigation strategies as they arise and will apply them accordingly according to community spread following the county alert map," Stewart said.
Stewart said Saturday Fayette has outbreaks still active at a church, three nursing homes and the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. As of Friday afternoon, MOCC listed eight active inmate cases, 181 recovered and 15 in quarantine. All told, there have been 194 cumulative positive inmate cases and 53 staff positives at Mount Olive, although not all of the staff cases involve Fayette residents. Ten of the staff cases are active.
"I think we need to be clear that these numbers are not related to tourism," Stewart said. It's just as much a risk for out-of-state visitors to the area to possibly be exposed to the virus here and transfer it back home with them, she said.
Fayette's recent numbers have been driven by cases resulting from increased gatherings as well as the aftermath of the prison outbreak, she said. Cases have spread throughout all sectors of the county, she noted. The FCHD's most recent graphic concerning Covid-19 distribution shows Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Montgomery, Mount Hope and Boomer having the most cases, with Oak Hill approaching 60 and Fayetteville at 40.
"We need to take this seriously," she said. Progress can be made if "we work together in the next two weeks.
"If we don't make a dent in this now and going into flu season, there's going to be a problem."
Flu vaccines were received at the FCHD this past week, but the department was shut down briefly due to Covid-19 symptoms among staff members, which delayed the distribution plan for the vaccines.
The Fayette County Board of Health conducted a special meeting on Friday. The board went into executive session, discussed personnel matters, and re-convened the meeting without taking any action or votes. No public comment was allowed.
• • •
Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough said Saturday the county continued to operate under red guidelines until the Saturday map was revealed. No games or practices occurred on Saturday.
He said Friday that Thursday's combined school attendance in the first day on site was about 80 percent of the students who were supposed to be there, and Friday had a similar rate of attendance.
No Covid-19-related problems occurred, Hough said.
One of the aims in getting students back in school — at least briefly — was to allow them to become more familiar with platforms being used for remote learning, Hough had said previously. "We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish."
With the schools being back to remote learning for the coming week, Hough said meals will be distributed on Thursday at the individual schools. No extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted.
For more information, visit https://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/ or follow Fayette County Schools on Facebook and Twitter.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe