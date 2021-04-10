Fayette officials urge continued vigilance

Covid-19 vaccines are being administered weekly, but Fayette County isn't out of the coronavirus woods yet.
Twenty-three new Covid-19 cases were announced in the county in Saturday morning's report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and there were 19 fresh cases in the previous 24-hour period. As of Saturday morning, Fayette had one of the state's highest infection rates (32.34), which is based on daily cases per county population, with certain excluded cases. Neighboring Raleigh County had a 44.01 infection rate through Saturday morning.
Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, says the county has made some progress but must remain vigilant in its approach to combating Covid-19.
"We just need folks to continue to be cautious and not let their guard down," Harlan said as she and FCHD epidemiologist Mindy Ewing discussed the county's situation late in the week.
Higher case numbers on Thursday and Friday than earlier in the week pushed the county to 98 overall cases in the seven days through April 9. The largest number of cases (22) came from the 10-19 age group. There were 385 active county cases as of that date.
School cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, but Midland Trail High School returned to normal operational mode on Friday after spending nearly two weeks in remote learning due to a Covid-19 outbreak. There were eight cases total (six at Oak Hill High and two at Midland Trail High) on the West Virginia Department of Education's list of school outbreaks in state schools on April 10.
The county school system revealed some new school cases late in the week, however. On Thursday, six more positive cases were announced — two each at OHHS and MTHS, one at Meadow Bridge High and one at Meadow Bridge Elementary. On April 6, six other cases were revealed — three at Oak Hill High and one apiece at Valley PK-8, Fayette Institute of Technology and Oak Hill Middle School.
The FCHD and its partners conducted Covid-19 vaccination clinics this past Thursday and Friday in Oak Hill and Smithers, respectively. Some 53.5 percent of the county's population of 42,406 has been totally vaccinated, Harlan said, but the health department urges more to get involved in the vaccine process.
The process of vaccinating school students over 16 is underway as well.
Next week's county Covid-19 vaccination schedule includes an event on Thursday at Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill and one on Friday at Gateway Center in Smithers. Those interested can call the health department at 304-574-1617 to schedule an appointment from the remaining available spots.
"And we continue to work from the Everbridge list, as well, the state list, to try to get through that," said Harlan. "We're getting through that list slowly but surely, just trying to make sure that everyone who registered on that site has been taken care of.
"Anyone interested in the vaccine, please call the health department or your primary care provider."
While navigating the vaccination process, individuals are asked to continue to practice proper Covid-19 mitigation protocols.
"The kids can't be vaccinated yet," Harlan said. "The adults can be, and anyone over 16.
"But if we're not careful and we're not being vaccinated, then we're the ones spreading it, and the kids are suffering. The kids end up getting it and having to quarantine because they've been exposed. It's really hard to watch these kids not be able to do the things that they need to be doing, like going to school or sports or whatever."
Members of the younger set need to make smart choices, too, officials stress.
"Kids, parents, everyone needs to be very smart about this and do not let their guard down," Harlan said. "This is not the time to be having parties and get-togethers in close contact. Everyone needs to continue to wear their masks. I know it's a pain, but it's really important. And keep your distance. The same things we've been talking about for over a year now."
Ewing said a majority of outbreaks in the county appear to be winding down. She also said the switch to more outdoor activities — with school sports, for example — should help dampen case numbers somewhat. "I think the indoor gatherings, get-togethers that people are having are a lot of our problem," said Ewing.
"If you are having family get-togethers or parties, if you can have those outside, that's better, for sure," Harlan said.
• • •
Through Thursday, three cases of the more aggressive Covid-19 UK variant have been discovered in Fayette County since the first was announced on March 19. Health department officials declined to reveal if any of those cases have occurred in a school setting.
According to an April 7 informational graphic from Dr. Anita Stewart, the county health officer, there has been one vaccine breakthrough case, which occurs when a fully-vaccinated person gets the disease. In that particular situation, no spread was discovered to the contacts of the breakthrough case.
From March 31 to April 7, there were 113 positive Covid-19 cases among Fayette residents. Of those cases, 93 were vaccine-eligible. That results in 75 percent of the cases being preventable, assuming a 95 percent effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines.
According to the graphic, following is a percentage breakdown of the ages of those cases:
• Less than 16 — 21 percent
• 16 to 20 — 18 percent
• 21 to 30 — 26 percent
• 41 to 50 — 11 percent
• 51 to 60 — 12 percent
• 61 to 70 — 8 percent
• 71 to 80 — 3 percent
• 81-plus — 1 percent.
