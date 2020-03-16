Fayette officials offer limited testing

While supplies last, drive-through COVID-19 testing for those who meet established criteria will be held tentatively from 1 to 3 p.m. on both Tuesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 19, behind the Mountain Laurel Medical Clinic, 119 W. Main St. and Blake, in Oak Hill.
Criteria include fever, cough, shortness of breath plus travel to an area with sustained transmission per mapping by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"For state testing, they must meet the CDC criteria," said Dr. Anita Stewart, D.O., the Fayette County Health Department's health officer. "For private lab testing, we are encouraging the same guidelines, but there is more room for clinical judgment.
"Our goal, in a resource-limited situation, is to utilize the equipment and testing for those that it is truly indicated and those that are high risk."
Updates will also be provided on the Fayette County Health Department page, as well as the Plateau Medical Center page, Stewart said.
According to Stewart, patients who arrive for possible testing will remain in their automobile for a phone interview. "If they meet criteria for testing, we will provide that during that time," she said. "We will be sending specimens through the West Virginia State Office of Laboratory Services as well as LabCorp. State testing will be the cost of shipping. LabCorp testing cost has yet to be determined by each insurance provider.
"We will do as many tests as necessary until supplies run out as we have a limited number of viral transport media. We have placed orders but are waiting for shipment as they are on back order. We will also be providing information on COVID-19 as well as how to care for those that are sick. Remember, 80 percent of cases will be mild and would not necessarily require testing. We would recommend them to stay home and self-isolate."
Further testing dependent on supplies and staffing, if it occurs, will likely switch to evening hours.
"The goal is to practice social distancing to help slow the rise of the disease," Stewart continued. Recommendations from the CDC include canceling all large mass gatherings or special events such as sporting events, large religious gatherings, festivals, concerts or any other event that brings a large group of people into a shared space, and determining ways to continue providing support services such as meals and checking in on individuals at increased risk of severe disease, while limiting group settings and exposures.
"There are recommendations for encouraging organizations to support working remotely, as well as providing religious messages via conference calls, live stream, etc.," Stewart said. "Remember, six feet is the distance that respiratory particles can travel."
While schools are closed, are any specific closures of other establishments being suggested?
"We are recommending that anything that would bring a crowd together to be very thoughtful and considerate about the implications that this could have," she said. "To slow the rise of the disease and to ensure we have enough capacity to care for those infected would mean that we would need to reduce the amount of 'touch points' for our citizens. Less touch points equals less spread. We must all do our part to keep each other safe.
"We have not mandated closures on business or other establishments at this time but are asking that they be considerate of the recommendations."
With concern to hospitals and nursing homes, "Local hospitals and nursing homes are working diligently to prepare for COVID-19," Stewart said. "They are limiting visitors, increasing environmental services, training staff, communicating frequently internally as well as with public health to adhere to the guidance from the CDC and from the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health."
She added, "Internal strategies are in place to help with conservation of personal protective equipment, as well. Alternative scheduling of future non-emergency procedures is being discussed."
If there is a suspected case internally, there are "protocols in place to obtain testing that will be sent to either West Virginia Office of Laboratory Services or to LabCorp," she said.
"As a side note, I am extremely proud of how hard our local health care organizations have worked to prepare for COVID-19," Stewart said. "We must all work together to best care for our community.
"I feel we are doing that here."
In what is admittedly a fluid situation, Stewart recommends prudent decisions about travel.
"As this is an ever-evolving situation, we are doing our best to make recommendations to keep our community safe. Non-essential travel, particularly for those over 60, is not recommended. Although this will cause an economic impact to our community, along with our global economy, we must uphold our recommendations in order to keep everyone safe," she said.
As the spring outdoor recreation season gears up in the region, local companies such as Adventures on the Gorge are mindful of possible ramifications of COVID-19 on employees and customers. On its website, AOTG has a tab related to COVID-19 which includes a message from CEO Roger Wilson that discusses precautions taken for employees and guests. It also details the availability of trip cancellation protection when booking a trip, as well as other means of flexibility in scheduling excursions.
•••
Stewart, D.O., the Fayette County Health Department's health officer, and Dr. Scott Keffer, D.O., the Plateau Medical Center chief of staff, will participate in a broadcast on the local Cozi TV affiliate, WZTS-TV, to discuss necessary precautions. Their appearance on "Doc Talk with Dr. Paul Conley" is slated to air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and can be seen on Suddenlink Channel 4, Suddenlink Channel 130 and Shentel Channel 6.