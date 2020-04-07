Fayette nurse: All patients don't meet CDC screening mold for COVID

Local hospitals, including the non-profit Beckley ARH, do not actually test for COVID-19 but rather collect specimens for testing, Beckley ARH Hospital Community CEO Rocco Massey said Monday.
In a recent report compiled by the Inspector General of Health and Human Services, a survey of U.S. hospitals has shown that health care workers face a shortage of tests, along with masks, face shields, ventilators and staff.
Massey said it is important for the public to understand how the COVID-19 testing process works in southern West Virginia.
"This is really where I really want to try and educate the community," said Massey. "None of the hospitals in our regions do the COVID tests.
"You have to remember that, four months ago, we didn't even know what this virus was.
"So, to think that hospitals could get up and running and performing these COVID tests and make them readily available in a community hospitals, that's just not realistic or feasible."
Massey said that hospital, emergency departments and clinics instead collect a specimen to send out to labs for a COVID test.
"From that specimen, a test gets run per the CDC guidelines," he said.
The CDC guidelines are "ever changing," said Massey.
"They change, sometimes, daily," he added. "Certainly weekly."
During a verbal screening, patients are asked questions by the health care worker: Does the patient have respiratory symptoms? Does the patient have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher? In the past four weeks, has the patient come in contact with a COVID-19 patient? Have they traveled by air or cruise lines? Have they visited a community that's been identified as a community with a community base spread?
"If you answer 'yes' to all of those, then you proceed with the collection, and the subsequent, appropriate test," he said.
Specimens from Beckley ARH are sent to Raleigh County Health Department or to LabCorps, a private medical laboratory, for COVID-19 tests, he said.
He said that, as knowledge of COVID-19 develops, specimens are being collected differently in a clinical setting or ER setting, versus a hospital setting.
"The protocol for the collection used to be consistent, across all of our points of care," he said. "Now, with more information, more data, we've learned we really should be testing in the ER differently than on the clinic side."
He said that ER patients are asked the questions and then given a low-cost strep test that takes minutes. If the strep test is positive, the patient is treated for strep.
If the strep test is negative, the ER lab will obtain a specimen to test for flu and COVID-19, he said.
"We're going to run a flu test on that specimen," he said.
If the patient tests positive for flu, the test will stop. If the patient tests negative, Massey said, the specimen will be sent out for COVID testing.
The clinic process is the same, except a rapid strep test is used and more guidance is sought from the West Virginia Health Department.
"If the flu is positive, we engage the clinic with our infection control coordinator for further guidance from the state health department," he said. "So, in the clinic, there's just another level of scrutiny to make sure we're not over-utilizing the tests.
"The hospital one is much simpler because, obviously, if you're a hospitalized patient, you're a sick patient," he added. "If you're an inpatient, if you have respiratory symptoms, and you've seen your physician, the physician can now go ahead and test for COVID-19, flu and strep, simultaneously."
Massey said that those who need a COVID test in southern West Virginia are able to obtain it, under the current system.
"Early on, we may have gotten some education, ourselves, as to why we shouldn't request that test, but currently, I think pretty much, whenever you hit all these criteria, the test is getting processed, without question," he said. "The criteria has evolved so much, and now that COVID-19 is right here in our community, there's no pushback on the test.
"We do the collection, and the test gets done."
Are the CDC guidelines too exclusive?
"No," he said. "I think they're actually right on track.
"If you're in the ER, we really should rule out strep and flu before we jump to the COVID-19.
"Otherwise, we're burning through resources for COVID-19, when the patient could simply be infected with the flu or strep."
Gov. Jim Justice said on Friday that COVID-19 test kits and other medical supplies in the state are "short." He said he has informed a specially-appointed supplies search team that the state will approve purchase of any necessary supplies that are found, anywhere in the world.
"Everything is short," Justice said. "It's getting better every day, but it's all short, and we all need to be on guard in every way."
Justice reported that there is a need for COVID-19 test kits in West Virginia, where four people had died as of Tuesday from COVID-19 symptoms. Of the 12,059 West Virginians tested for the virus, 412 had tested positive as of Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the DHHR — with 67 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
The governor added there is a specific team, led by West Virginia National Guard Major General James Hoyer, to scan the globe in search of COVID-19 tests kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) for health care workers and medical supplies.
"Every single time they come in with anything, we're funding it," Justice reported. "At the end of the day, we'll get our money back from the federal government, but we don't need to be thinking about that.
"We've got to buy what we can buy, to be able to protect ourselves," he added. "The whole nation is short.
"Everybody is short, short on everything."
Justice added that "every day, it gets a lot better" and that a COVID-19 test that gives a positive or negative reading within 15 minutes is expected to be available. He did not add a date.
"Eventually, what you're going to get, in a matter of a relatively short time, there will be plenty of masks, there will be plenty of testing, there will be way more than we need, but right now, we don't have it," said Justice. "But when it becomes way, way more than what we need, then, if the need be to test everybody, then we'll be able to do that.
"It won't be real far away."
Recent reports suggest that Germany's death rate for COVID-19 patients is lower than most comparable European countries. Many experts attribute the success to Germany's higher testing rate.
In many countries, only high-risk patients are tested, resulting in accurate fatality numbers but underestimating case numbers.
Germany's busy testing is due to the German system, which does not rely on tests from a single government resource, like the U.S. Instead, various clinics and hospitals conduct their own tests, according to media outlets.
As similar systems are slowly being implemented in many countries, Justice pointed out that West Virginia will have a more accurate tracking of the death rate and positive cases, as testing becomes more widespread in the state.