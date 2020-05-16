Death attributed to COVID-19 has reached into southern West Virginia, claiming the life of an 89-year-old man from Fayette County, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources afternoon report. He became the state’s 65th victim of the highly contagious disease.
At the same time, two more confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Fayette County, pushing its total to 38. Of the state’s 55 counties, Fayette County is tied with Ohio County with the ninth most cases.
Reporter Steve Keenan has that story elsewhere in today’s newspaper.
Meanwhile, the state’s positive test result rate fell below 2 percent, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, as 1,935 lab results reported Saturday turned up 23 positive cases. In total, the DHHR is reporting 73,617 lab results with 1,470 positive cases.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (7), Berkeley (207), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (98), Kanawha (206), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (27), Mingo (4), Monongalia (115), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (4), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).