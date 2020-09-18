Fayette in-person school, athletics may halt again

Fayette County, on the second day of sending schoolchildren back to in-person instruction, has moved into the most restrictive red classification on the Department of Health and Human Resources' Covid metrics map.
Down the road in Raleigh County, the DHHR reported 21 new cases of Covid in its Friday tally and a private Christian school closed its doors for two weeks after reporting a single case of Covid.
In Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that he is preparing statewide restrictions if the state’s cumulative positive test rate for Covid-19 touches three percent.
In the Friday DHHR report, the cumulative rate was 2.72 percent and the daily rate at 4.85 percent as the state recorded 253 new cases of the highly infectious disease.
“We will absolutely have to look very, very seriously about starting to take more aggressive actions,” Justice said during a pandemic briefing at the state capitol. “I hope and pray that we don’t get there but we’re prepared to take significantly more aggressive actions if we do get there.”
Earlier this week, Fayette County was permitted to send its students back to school on Thursday and Friday by virtue of landing in a reconfigured and more forgiving color map. Its seven-day rolling average per 100,000 population, in the meantime, has moved from 16.84 cases on Sunday to 25.94 cases on Friday.
The county has recorded 85 new cases of Covid-19 this past week, a 19 percent increase pushing its overall tally to 524.
The West Virginia Department of Education will publish its color map at 5 p.m. on Saturday. If trends continue, Fayette school children will be back in distance learning mode come Monday and all athletics will come to a screeching halt.
The situation is deteriorating across southern West Virginia.
Wyoming County, on the DHHR map, was downgraded from yellow to gold on Thursday and moved further in that direction on Friday with a rolling average of 14.72 on Friday, up from 10.51 on Thursday. The county had six more cases of Covid-19 in the Friday DHHR report.
Kanawha, Putnam and Mingo joined Fayette County in the red.
Raleigh County remained yellow on the Friday DHHR map but its rolling average had increased from 7.79 cases to 9.93 cases. The school district has reported three Covid cases since opening its classrooms on Monday. The gold category begins at 10.0.
Raleigh has a cumulative 470 cases since the DHHR started tracking the virus in March, 67 more cases than one week ago.
Victory Baptist Academy, a private religious school in Raleigh County, has confirmed a case of Covid-19, school officials announced Friday.
Principal Sam Childers said an adult at the school recently tested positive for the disease but is recovering without serious symptoms.
The school will be closed for the next two weeks, as students do virtual learning, said Childers.
McDowell, with a rolling average of 2.43 cases on Thursday, checked in with an average of 7.30 on Friday. It added six new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, according to the DHHR report.
Elsewhere across southern The Register-Herald’s primary market, Monroe County added three cases, Mercer, Summers and Nicholas counties each added two and Greenbrier County added one case.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Mingo County, an 87-year-old woman from Mason County and a 62-year-old man from Logan County.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).