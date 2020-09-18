Fayette in-person school, athletics may halt again

Steve Keenan/The Montgomery Herald (3)Schools across Fayette County welcomed back some of their students Thursday for the first day of in-person instruction of the 2020-21 school year. Until Thursday, Fayette County Schools students had been learning remotely or virtually since Sept. 8 because of the county's status during the Covid-19 pandemic. Valley PK-8 teacher/coach Joe McCoy directed these students into the school building after they disembarked their bus Thursday morning. The construction at left is ongoing work for a new safe schools entrance for the Smithers school. System-wide, Superintendent Gary Hough said, "We had a good first day." He reported no Covid-19-related problems. Hough said Thursday afternoon he was still waiting for school attendance reports to trickle in from the various locations. Fayette County students with last names beginning from M-Z will attend their schools for in-person learning Friday, while the A-L students — those who were at school Thursday — will drop back into the remote learning scenario.