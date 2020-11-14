Fayette health official: Limit interactions

Caution is critical at this juncture of the Covid-19 battle, the administrator of the Fayette County Health Department says.
Teri Harlan was among the health care professionals administering Covid-19 testing Saturday at Oak Hill High School, as a trying week for the county and its residents ended in orange on the Department of Education’s color-coded map, sending all county schools into remote learning beginning Monday.
On Friday, Nov. 13, 195 Covid-19 tests were administered during a three-hour window at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in nearby Mount Hope. The next day, 137 individuals took advantage of drive-through testing at OHHS. Another testing opportunity is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Valley PK-8 in Smithers.
This week included a smattering of cases being reported at various Fayette County schools and one case at the board of education office. New River Intermediate and New River Primary both reverted to full remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 12, to allow for contact tracing but returned to the blended learning schedule the next day. Superintendent Gary Hough said a total of three Covid-19 cases (two at NRI and one at NRP) were identified.
On Saturday, Hough said single cases had been confirmed at three other county schools — Gauley Bridge Elementary, Oak Hill Middle, and Fayetteville PK-8.
In a seven-day period through Nov. 14, the website of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources listed Fayette County with 102 Covid-19 cases, although no deaths were reported during that span.
Earlier in the week, the health department reported that several individuals who had voted on election day at the Mount Hope Fire Department later tested positive for Covid-19. Harlan and Fayette County Clerk Alicia Treadway both said this week there have been no cases from Nov. 3 in-person voting at other polling locations in the county. Treadway said Friday she was unaware of any Covid-19-related issues regarding five poll workers at the MHFD. Those workers took necessary safety precautions that day, she said.
Harlan said Saturday an outbreak at a Mount Hope church remains active. She also acknowledged that “we do have a few (cases) in the schools.”
Extra caution must be taken in the coming weeks, she said, because “the virus is so prevalent, it’s everywhere.”
“We are definitely recommending anyone who can, do meetings virtually, any churches that can hold services virtually, that’s the smart way to go now,” Harlan said. “We’re really asking the community to limit their interactions, limit going out. It’s really important, especially right now since there’s so much virus out there in our communities.”
As West Virginians move forward under an executive order issued this week by Gov. Jim Justice which requires face coverings be worn at all times in indoor public places (with some exceptions), Harlan said the health department will continue to work with the community to stress compliance with the order. “We’ll put some extra work into that, just getting out there and making sure they know that’s the requirement, and they’re expected to follow those rules.”
With the holidays approaching amid the backdrop of unabated cases, Harlan said, “We’re really encouraging families to be creative this year; try not to have the traditional large gatherings. Because what happens if people do that and then one person ends up sick, it impacts everyone and then everyone they’ve had contact with since then. The least amount of people you can be around, the better, over the holidays.”
“This week has been tough,” Harlan admitted. “This week is the first week I felt, like, fear for our community.”
Maintaining vigilance now is even more crucial, she said. “It (rising case numbers) is why we all really need to just kind of hunker down. Get through this; the vaccine will be here. We’re in training constantly getting ready for the vaccine, so we’re hoping that will happen even by the end of the year. Everyone just needs to continue to use caution and be smart. Limit your contacts.”
Harlan encourages individuals to contact the health department at 304-574-1617 weekdays for Covid-19 guidance and to arrange for a flu shot.