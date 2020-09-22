Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart reported that a testing event in Fayette County on Tuesday is expected to show about a 7.5 percent positivity rate for Covid and urged residents to wash their hands, to wear masks and to follow all social distancing guidelines.
She also encouraged businesses to limit in-person services as often as possible and for churches to consider virtual services — a move that many churches have already made, in order to protect congregants from the novel coronavirus, which can be fatal in some cases.
"Businesses need to consider voluntarily reducing in-person services, where applicable," said Stewart. "Churches need to consider going back to virtual services.
"Hospitals have things in place," she added. "Every sector is going to have to participate in some way to help decrease viral spread in this community.
"We have a lot of virus here," Stewart said of Fayette County. "It's only going to get better and reduce if we work together, from each individual person to businesses in the community."
Fayette Health Department partnered with other local organizations to host two testing events on Tuesday.
At the first one, held at JW and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center in Mount Hope from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 96 people came to receive a Covid test for free.
"We saw the majority of patients with symptoms and contacts," Stewart described those who showed up for the tests. "There were a few that were there for personal awareness."
The testing is free.
At a testing event last week, Stewart reported, test results showed a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.
"I expect to see the same this go-around," said Stewart, after the first event on Tuesday.
The first event was sponsored by the Fayette Covid Task Force. Fayette Health Department partnered with the Fayette Department of Emergency Management, Mount Hope Fire Department, Mount Hope EMS, Lab Corps and other agencies.
The second event at Midland Trail High School was set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and was sponsored by Rainelle Medical Center, Fayette EOC, Mount Hope Fire Department and EMS, Fayette Board of Education and the Fayette Health Department.
Stewart reported that a number of those requesting tests had encountered exposure risks at various places.
"They were exposed at work or in the community or in their house," she said.
One mother reported that she had sought testing on Tuesday morning for her daughter, who attends dance class with a student from Victory Baptist Academy. The private Raleigh County school is currently closed for two weeks, following a positive Covid test of an adult at the school, Victory Principal Sam Childers reported.
Raleigh Health Department Administrator Dr. Brian MacAulay said Tuesday that the Victory Baptist Academy case has been investigated.
"Case investigations are completed, and all named close contacts are notified and followed for the 14-day quarantine," said MacAulay, adding that close contact is defined as contact within six feet for 15 minutes or longer. "The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department is currently following several potential exposures within the county.
"Facilities involved in potential COVID-19 exposures are contacted immediately, guidance provided on disinfection and notification of close contacts," he added in a press release.
Calls regarding the Victory Baptist Case may be made to 304-252-8531 ext. 0.